Fake chilli seeds worth Rs 1.5 lakh seized in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Though the authorities are making every effort to clamp down on the sale of spurious seeds, some pockets are still facing the problem from neighbouring States. On Sunday, the police seized Rs 1.50 lakh worth fake chilli seeds in Julurpad. A few days ago, they had seized as many as 120 fake chilly packets in Enkoor mandal.

According to sources, spurious seeds are being transported into district through side roads and fields from Mahabubabad, Warangal, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Tribal farmers are becoming scapegoats for smugglers as money lenders, with support of seeds sellers, are providing them fake seeds.