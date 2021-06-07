STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Internal probe on to nail Revenue and Registration officials who aided Eatala

A few days ago, the government directed Revenue officials to conduct an inquiry into lands belonging to Rajender and to submit a report on the same.

Eatala Rajender

Ex-Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is getting ready to take action against the Revenue and Stamps and Registration officials involved in the registration of assigned lands that were purchased by former minister Eatala Rajender’s family members at Shamirpet mandal and other places in Rangareddy and Medak district. An internal probe is being taken place at the Revenue and Registration offices to identify the officers and staff involved in assisting Rajender’s family.

According to sources, the assigned lands that were given to poor people of BC and SC/ST backgrounds a few decades ago were purchased by Rajender’s family members between 2014 and 2016 in Shamirpet and other localities. As per government rules, transfer of ownership of assigned lands is prohibited. “We are conducting an internal inquiry on Revenue officials and staffers at Sub Registrar Offices (SROs) to find those who were allegedly involved in helping Eatala’s family procure the assigned lands. Senior officials are also investigating whether officials had any knowledge that these registered lands were assigned or patta properties based on Pahani,” said officials. 

Following complaints by villagers that their lands were grabbed by the former minister, officials collected details of the year of registration by making sale deeds in favour of Rajender’s family members. “Apart from these land issues, some suspicious registrations were also made during 2014 and 2016 at the Shamirpet Sub Registrar Office. The team of officials will also look into the transfer of ownership of property from different people to Rajender’s family members,” officials said.

A few days ago, the government directed Revenue officials to conduct an inquiry into lands belonging to Rajender and to submit a report on the same. The officials then submitted a report on lands located at Achampet village of Masaipet mandal in Medak district, Devaranjayal in Shamirpet, Hakimpet and others.

Comments

