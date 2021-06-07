Rythu Bandhu distribution from June 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy stated that farmers who receive pattadar passbooks and register their details through CCLA on the Dharani portal by June 10 will be eligible to receive Rythu Bandhu assistance from the State government. The amount will be disbursed into the farmers’ accounts from June 15. On Sunday, the Minister clarified that the amount will also be deposited in accounts for which IFSC codes may have changed due to merger of some banks. He also said that AEOs will collect details of farmers who received patta passbooks for the first time, till June 10.