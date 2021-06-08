STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress deeksha seeks free treatment for coronavirus-hit

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said that Covid patients from underprivileged families were being forced to sell all their possessions to get treatment.

Published: 08th June 2021 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to build pressure on the State government to provide free treatment to underprivileged patients suffering from Covid and black fungus, Congress leaders led by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy organised a sathyagraha deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. 

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former ministers Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, AICC secretaries Madhu Yashki Goud, Ch Vamshichand Reddy, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Youth Congress state president K Shiva Sena Reddy and NSUI State president B Venkat were present at the four-hour deeksha which began at 9 am. 

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said that Covid patients from underprivileged families were being forced

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy
at the deeksha satyagraha at Gandhi
Bhavan| RVK Rao

to sell all their possessions to get treatment. “The government’s apathetic attitude has led to the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19. At least now, the State government should include Covid and black fungus treatment under Aarogyashri and extend free treatment to BPL families,” he demanded. 

While Bhatti placed the entire blame on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the large number of Covid-related deaths, Jeevan Reddy demanded `50 lakh ex gratia to families of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp