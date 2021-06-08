Congress deeksha seeks free treatment for coronavirus-hit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to build pressure on the State government to provide free treatment to underprivileged patients suffering from Covid and black fungus, Congress leaders led by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy organised a sathyagraha deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former ministers Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, AICC secretaries Madhu Yashki Goud, Ch Vamshichand Reddy, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Youth Congress state president K Shiva Sena Reddy and NSUI State president B Venkat were present at the four-hour deeksha which began at 9 am.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said that Covid patients from underprivileged families were being forced

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

at the deeksha satyagraha at Gandhi

Bhavan| RVK Rao

to sell all their possessions to get treatment. “The government’s apathetic attitude has led to the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19. At least now, the State government should include Covid and black fungus treatment under Aarogyashri and extend free treatment to BPL families,” he demanded.

While Bhatti placed the entire blame on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the large number of Covid-related deaths, Jeevan Reddy demanded `50 lakh ex gratia to families of the deceased.