Cotton price hits record high at Warangal market

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a major relief to farmers, cotton price touched record high of around Rs 7,000 per quintal at Asia’s largest Enumamula Agriculture Market in Warangal, on Monday. Thanks to the growing demand for the crop in the market, this is the first time that cotton price touched Rs 7,000 in recent years.A few farmers had stored their cotton produce in their houses itself to sell the crop during the beginning of ensuing Kharif season, so that they take up the cultivation of other crops with what they earned through the sale of cotton.

Scores of traders, who stored the produce in their godowns after purchasing it during the peak of the season at amounts lesser than the MSP, have now started flocking to the market and selling the crop at higher prices. On Monday, around 1,815 quintals of cotton arrived in the market and the authorities have taken all measures to ensure the procurement of the entire produce.

Speaking to Express, Enumamula Agriculture Marketyard chairman Chintham Sadanandam said that the cotton prices have touched fresh record highs all across the State. He also requested the farmers to utilise the demand for the crop.