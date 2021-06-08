STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cotton price hits record high at Warangal market

Speaking to Express, Enumamula Agriculture Marketyard chairman Chintham Sadanandam said that the cotton prices have touched fresh record highs all across the State.

Published: 08th June 2021 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

cotton field

Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are main cotton growing states. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a major relief to farmers, cotton price touched record high of around Rs 7,000 per quintal at Asia’s largest Enumamula Agriculture Market in Warangal, on Monday. Thanks to the growing demand for the crop in the market, this is the first time that cotton price touched Rs 7,000 in recent years.A few farmers had stored their cotton produce in their houses itself to sell the crop during the beginning of ensuing Kharif season, so that they take up the cultivation of other crops with what they earned through the sale of cotton.

Scores of traders, who stored the produce in their godowns after purchasing it during the peak of the season at amounts lesser than the MSP, have now started flocking to the market and selling the crop at higher prices. On Monday, around 1,815 quintals of cotton arrived in the market and the authorities have taken all measures to ensure the procurement of the entire produce. 

Speaking to Express, Enumamula Agriculture Marketyard chairman Chintham Sadanandam said that the cotton prices have touched fresh record highs all across the State. He also requested the farmers to utilise the demand for the crop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cotton cotton farmers Cotton price
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp