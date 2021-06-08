STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmer couple starves elderly parents to death

The accused duo informed the villagers that they died of Covid-19, and buried them immediately.

Published: 08th June 2021 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A farmer, Nallu Nageswar Reddy, and his wife Laxmi, who allegedly forced the former’s parents to death by denying them proper care and food in Tummagudem village of Mothe mandal, were arrested by Suryapet police under charges of culpable homicide. 

After Nageswar’s parents Nallu Ramachandra Reddy, 90, and Anasuyamma, 80, passed away on May 27, the accused duo informed the villagers that they died of Covid-19, and buried them immediately. The villagers raised suspicion as the accused duo refrained from carrying out any rituals, and alerted the cops.
The police initially registered a suspicious death case and exhumed the bodies. The postmortem examination revealed that the couple died of dehydration due to starvation, following which the case was altered, and Nageswar and Laxmi were arrested and sent to remand on Monday, said Circle Inspector Munagala Anjaneyulu.

Police said the elderly couple had two sons who had to take care of the former on a monthly basis. After their younger son’s death, Nageswar and Laxmi had to take care of them during May. During their stay with the accused duo, the elderly couple was thrown out of the house and forced to live in a temporary structure made with wood, while the roof was made of cement bags. The probe revealed that the accused duo also did not provide food or drinking water to them. 

Due to the summer heat and lack of water and food, the couple was starved and dehydrated, and finally died on May 27. Nageswar and Laxmi feared that the villagers might want to see the bodies so they spread the word that the elderly couple died of Covid-19. The duo shifted the bodies in a JCB to the outskirts of the village and buried them  in a pit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp