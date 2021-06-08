STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nod to PRC, easing lockdown likely on Cabinet’s agenda

The State Cabinet on Tuesday is expected to take up and give its nod to the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC), not only for regular, but also for contract and outsourced employees.

Published: 08th June 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:30 AM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet on Tuesday is expected to take up and give its nod to the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC), not only for regular, but also for contract and outsourced employees. Further, the Cabinet, post its meeting, may announce unlock measures, one of which could be to extend the relaxation time to 6 pm. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already announced a 30 per cent fitment for State government employees in March this year. The new PRC will be implemented from April 1, 2021. According to sources, the PRC was included in the Cabinet’s agenda.

Once the Cabinet gives its nod, the government will immediately issue GOs to implement the revision. The first PRC initially recommended only a 7.5 per cent fitment, which would have burdened the exchequer by Rs 2,252 crore. Following protests by State government employees, the fitment was increased to 30 per cent, which would now burden the exchequer by around Rs 12,000 crore annually, which translates to an additional salary bill of Rs 1,000 crore every month.

The Cabinet may take a decision on whether to conduct the Intermediate second year examinations this year. The Central government has already cancelled the CBSE examinations, which could have a bearing on the decision. Further, to curb the sale of spurious seeds and pesticides, the Cabinet may approve promulgation of an ordinance.

With reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, the Cabinet may reduce the duration of the lockdown period and extend the relaxation period from the current 2 pm to 6 pm. The Cabinet may discuss the ongoing vaccination drive and redraft its plan, in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing free vaccines to everyone aged above 18, on Monday.

It may be recalled that global tenders floated by the State to procure vaccines had received a lukewarm response. The Cabinet may also discuss the current economic situation. The State is going to borrow a Rs 2,500 crore State Development Loan on June 8, a week ahead of implementation of Rythu Bandhu for the ensuing Kharif season.

