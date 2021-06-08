STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana extends lockdown till June 20, now relaxation hours till 5 pm

Lockdown relaxation has been increased by an extra hour (now 6 am to 6 pm) for the commuters to return home conveniently.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lockdown in Telangana has been extended by 10 days till June 20. 

Meanwhile, lockdown relaxation has been increased by an extra hour (now 6 am to 6 pm) for the commuters to return home conveniently.

The two decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The cabinet directed the police department to strictly implement lockdown at night from 6 pm to 6 am the following day.

In Sattupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Devarakonda, Munugodu, Miryalaguda, lockdown will be in force like the ongoing one without any further relaxation because the incidence of Covid in these Assembly segments has not come down yet.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to issue new ration cards to 4.46 lakh people whose applications have been pending. The cabinet asked the officials to complete the exercise of issuing ration cards within a fortnight.

