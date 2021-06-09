STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9.21 lakh Telangana government employees to get benefits

It was also decided that an AIIMS-like super speciality hospital will be constructed in the area where the Warangal jail now stands.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the 9.21 lakh State government employees received the news they had been eagerly waiting for on Tuesday, as the State Cabinet gave its nod for the implementation of the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

The State government had already decided to give 30 per cent fitment to government employees. In March this year, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made a statement in the Assembly to this effect. With the Cabinet’s approval of the proposal on Tuesday, the employees’ hiked salaries will be implemented from June 2021, and will be payable from July. 

Govt staff to get notional, cash benefits too

Regular government employees, including contract and outsourced employees and pensioners, comprising a total workforce of 9,21,037, will benefit from the decision.The State Cabinet also decided to give notional benefit from July 1, 2018 and monetary benefit retrospectively from April 1, 2020. The cash benefit will be implemented retrospectively from April 1, 2021. The Chief Minister today directed the officials to issue orders as per the Cabinet’s decisions. 

The Cabinet decided to pay the arrears of pensioners for the period from April 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, which will be paid in 36 installments. The Cabinet also decided to give maternity leaves of 180 days for KGBV contract employees. The ceiling on house rent allowance too will be lifted. 

The additional burden on the exchequer due to the implementation of PRC will be `12,000 crore per year.This is the first PRC implemented after the formation of the Telangana state. The Pay Revision Commission was constituted in May 2018 and PRC chairman CR Biswal submitted a report to the government in December, 2020.

