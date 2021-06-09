STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of rains, MCK authorities prep to make Karimnagar garbage-free

The corporation has procured around 82 wheeled and compactor garbage bins under the Smart City project.

Published: 09th June 2021 09:47 AM

Garbage strewn on a road in the city on Wednesday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In order to make the city garbage-free, the Municipal Corporation Karimnagar (MCK) has been using wheel and compactor bins for csollection of garbage from commercial areas.“We are already operating tri-cycles and trolley autos in the city through agencies. Now, as part of the Smart City project, wheel and compactor bins have been pressed into service,” said MCK Commissioner Vallur Kranthi.

The corporation has procured around 82 wheeled and compactor garbage bins under the Smart City project. The wheeled bins are given to sanitation workers to collect garbage from commercial areas. The garbage is then shifted to compactor bins and then taken to dumping yards. 

According to authorities, special sanitation drives for the upcoming rainy season, including silt removal from storm water drains for easy flow of rainwater, have been conducted. However, in the present Covid-induced lockdown situation, garbage generation from commercial areas have decreased as restaurants, function halls and hotels are closed. 

Usually, about 180 metric tonnes of garbage is generated from commercial and domestic areas in the city. Now, it has dropped down to 130 metric tonnes. In the coming days, sanitation work and drives to improve hygienic condition of commercial and domestic areas will also be taken up. 

