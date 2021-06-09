STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beautification works in Adilabad Town progress slowly

The government had sanctioned funds in 2018 for the beautification of the town, which was selected under the Amruth scheme.

Published: 09th June 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

LED street lights

LED street lights (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Beautification works in Adilabad Town have been going on at a snail’s pace from the last four years.  Be it the expansion of roads from double to four lanes, central lighting system works, or the 10-km-long underground drainage system from Mavala village crosssroads to Chanda crossroads, every work is pending.

The government had sanctioned funds in 2018 for the beautification of the town, which was selected under the Amruth scheme. Former minister and present Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna had laid the foundation stone for various works. Rising population in the district over the years, has led to traffic problems, and to add to the woes, the street vendors have also been encroaching road sides in most areas. 

The Police, R&B and Transport officials have held several meetings on widening of roads, identifying parking spaces and identifying sepecific locations for street vendors. But the works are yet to be over.

