STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19:Telangana records 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

1,801 people recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,69,086. The number of active cases was 24,301.

Published: 09th June 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

PPE, COVID 19, Health Workers

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,96,813, while the toll rose to 3,426 with 17 more deaths.

Khammam district accounted for the most number of cases with 180, followed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (179) and Nalgonda (145), a state government bulletin said, providing information as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 1,801 people recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,69,086. The number of active cases was 24,301.

The bulletin said 1,29,896 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,62,57,268. The samples tested per million population were 4,36,788. The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.57 per cent and 95.35 per cent, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 Coronavrius Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp