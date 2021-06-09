COVID-19:Telangana records 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,96,813, while the toll rose to 3,426 with 17 more deaths.

Khammam district accounted for the most number of cases with 180, followed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (179) and Nalgonda (145), a state government bulletin said, providing information as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 1,801 people recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,69,086. The number of active cases was 24,301.

The bulletin said 1,29,896 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,62,57,268. The samples tested per million population were 4,36,788. The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.57 per cent and 95.35 per cent, respectively.