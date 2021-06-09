Heavy rains trigger floods in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Heavy rains lashed several areas under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in the flooding of many low-lying areas and disrupting normal lives of the city's residents.

Various parts of Warangal received rains measuring more than 100mm rainfall over the night.

Nagaram recorded the highest rainfall of all areas at 148mm, followed by Kamalapur(136mm), Chintagattu(134mm), Urus and Mulugu road(112mm each), Paidipally(108mm) and Khazipet(103mm).

The flood waters entered houses in many residential colonies and inundated the main roads.

Some of the areas that got flooded include Samaiah nagar, Wadepally, Nayeemnagar, Teacher Colony in Hanamkonda, Gopalpur, Ambedkar Bhavan road, 100 feet road, Gokul Nagar, Housing Board, and Nakkalagutta have been hit by urban floods caused by the heavy rains.

Rescue forces of the GWMC and the state's Disaster Response Force rushed to flooded areas of the city to help people through the misery.

Residents blame the lack of proper storm water drainage system in the colonies which leading to flooding every time there is a heavy downpour.

The Telangana government had last year promised to put permanent flood relief measures in place in Warangal, especially in low lying areas of the city but till now the works did not start.