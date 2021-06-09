STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jagtial ryots forced to lay their own pipelines to lift water from SRSP Flood Flow Canal

Farmers from Malyala, Kodimyal mandals raised `2 cr to lift water from SRSP canal so that they could irrigate their fields

Published: 09th June 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture, Tamil Nadu farmers

Representational image ( File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Farmers in Malyala and Kodimyal mandals of the district are laying pipelines with their own money to lift water from the SRSP Flood Flow Canal to irrigate their fields. Even though the canal is close to their fields, many farmers’ lands are higher than the canal and hence don’t receive water.

For the past few years, farmers of nine villages from the two mandals within the Choppadandi Assembly constituency have been running pillar to post and requesting authorities and the government for a solution, but in vain. Finally, farmers raised Rs 2 crore funds among themselves to lay pipelines to lift water from the SRSP. 

They expressed surprise that the government is able to lift water from Kaleshwaram to long distances, but is not distributing SRSP water to just the adjacent villages. They lamented that though they scarified part of their lands for the construction of the canal, their remaining lands are not getting water for irrigation.
Farmers from the villages of Maddutla, Gorre Gundam, Ogulapur, Nookapalli, Ramannapeta, Potharam, Rajram, Rampur and Gollpalli are getting a pipeline laid to lift water from the Flood Flow Canal.

“Each farmer is bearing an expenditure of nearly Rs 2 lakh to lay the pipeline connecting the canal to their fields and to install pump sets,” said Thogiti Thirumalesh, a farmer from Maddutla. About 2.5 km of the pipeline from Ramannpeta to Gorregudem has been laid, while it is still in progress at other stretches.Farmers further say that local MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar  brought the issue to the notice of the government, but till now, no action has been taken. They hope that the government acts at least before the next cycle of crops.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodimyal mandal Malyala SRSP Flood Flow Canal Jagtial
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp