Kavitha asks TRS leaders, cadre to reach out to people 

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : MLC K Kavitha has been encouraging several TRS leaders, activists and supporters to interact more with the people of Nizamabad and engage in the renovation of temples. On Tuesday, she visited the historical Choudamma Devalayam at Ch Kondur in Nandipet mandal to perform special pujas along with her family members.

On the occasion, she assured villagers that she will provide necessary help to renovate the historical Laxminarasimha Swamy temple in the village. She also visited Ummeda village to perform more special pujas, as well as the Navanatha Siddulagutta at Armoor with MLAs A Jeevan Reddy and G Balaraju.

For several months now the MLC has been trying to get close with the people. She had take up special programmes including the Akhanda Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam and construction of Ramakoti Sthupam in Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagityal district. She had also visited and performed special pujas at several historical temples in Nizamabad.