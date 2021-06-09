STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kavitha asks TRS leaders, cadre to reach out to people 

MLC K Kavitha has been encouraging several TRS leaders, activists and supporters to interact more with the people of Nizamabad and engage in the renovation of temples.

Published: 09th June 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : MLC K Kavitha has been encouraging several TRS leaders, activists and supporters to interact more with the people of Nizamabad and engage in the renovation of temples.  On Tuesday, she visited the historical Choudamma Devalayam at Ch Kondur in Nandipet mandal to perform special pujas along with her family members.

On the occasion, she assured villagers that she will provide necessary help to renovate the historical Laxminarasimha Swamy temple in the village. She also visited Ummeda village to perform more special pujas, as well as the Navanatha Siddulagutta at Armoor with MLAs A Jeevan Reddy and G Balaraju.

For several months now the MLC has been trying to get close with the people. She had take up special programmes including the Akhanda Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam and construction of Ramakoti Sthupam in Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagityal district. She had also visited and performed special pujas at several historical temples in Nizamabad. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC K Kavitha TRS Choudamma Devalayam
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp