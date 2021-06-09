STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Covid vaccine certificates: Citizens perturbed about second dose

The certificate contains all details like beneficiary’s name, type of vaccine, date of vaccination, location of vaccination centre and scheduled time period for receiving second dose.

HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana is reeling under acute shortage of vaccines due to lack of supply from the Centre, many beneficiaries have been complaining that they are yet to receive vaccine certificates even weeks after taking the first dose.

After getting vaccinated, beneficiaries would receive a confirmation that he or she was provided with jab in the form of vaccination certificate, which can be downloaded from CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app. The certificate contains all details like beneficiary’s name, type of vaccine, date of vaccination, location of vaccination centre and scheduled time period for receiving second dose.

Since many of the beneficiaries are yet to get vaccine certificates, they are worried as to how they will they get the second dose. “Even after getting the first jab, I have not received any message or certificate issued by CoWIN app. There is no proper response from its technical team or vaccination centre,” said one beneficiary.

Nigam Acharya, who was administered the first dose at Citizen Hospital Nallagandla, Hyderabad, said that it took one week for him to receive message. “I took the vaccination on May 28. However, after I made repeated inquiries, I received the certificate on June 4, which delays my second dose,” he said.When contacted, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao informed Express that there could be a technical error with CoWIN portal. “We will look into this issue and try to resolve it as soon as possible,” he said.

1,897 CASES, 15 DEATHS IN TS

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,897 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the Statewide case tally to 5.95 lakh. Nearly 2,982 individuals were discharged, and the active caseload now stands at 24,306. At present, only five districts in the State are reporting more than 100 cases. The highest muber of cases -- 182 -- was recorded in the GHMC limits, followed by Khammam with 163 cases. The State also recorded 15 deaths, taking the toll to 3,409

