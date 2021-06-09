Sangameshwara lift irrigation scheme survey work to begin from June 12

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Tuesday, held a review meeting at his office in Hyderabad on the plans to irrigate 2.19 lakh acres in three constituencies in Sangareddy district with the Sangameshwara lift irrigation scheme.

During the meeting, the Minister told the agency that the survey work on the Sangameshwara LIS, which is proposed to come up on the right side of the Singur reservoir, should be completed fast so that designs and estimates could be completed and work taken up early. He made it clear to the authorities that he will start the survey work on the lift irrigation scheme on the 12th of this month.

Finance Minister Harish Rao inspects the project map of Sangameshwara lift irrigation scheme at Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday

He said that the project was expected to irrigate 57,000 acres in Sangareddy, 56,000 acres in Andole and 1.06 lakh acres in Zaheerabad constituencies. The first pump would lift water from Aidulapur in Andole constituency to Venkatapur delivery system in Zaheerabad constituency to a height of about 125 metres.

Andole MLA Ch Kranti Kiran, Irrigation Chief Engineer V Ajay Kumar, SE Muralidhar, Executive Engineers S Subramanya Prasad and P Madhusudan Reddy, representative of consultant agency B Madhusudhan Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.