IMD predicts Heavy rains till June 13 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: While the Southwest Monsoon is further advancing into Telangana, the IMD has issued warnings of ‘heavy rainfall’ for the next two days and ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ on Saturday and Sunday for Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural and Urban) and Jangaon districts.

Based on the forecast, the IMD also issued an Impact-Based Forecast for these districts and has warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, clogging of stormwater drains and wet and slippery roads, for the next two days. Whereas, for Saturday and Sunday, in addition to these warnings, the IMD has also warned of submergence of agricultural fields, falling of trees/branches on roads and disruption of rail/road transport in few areas.

As on Wednesday, the State has received 57.3 mm rainfall, as against the normal of 23.8 mm, since June 1. While the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37-40 degree Celsius, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 24-26 degree Celsius for the next three days in most districts.