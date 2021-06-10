STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lack of govt control, sample checks propel spurious seeds market in Telangana

As the Kharif season has begun with the onset of monsoon, the rampant circulation of spurious seeds has become a cause for concern to farmers, across the State.

A women farmer seen sowing the seeds as a first step of farming in Karimnagar

A woman farmer seen sowing seeds. (File Photo | EPS)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Kharif season has begun with the onset of monsoon, the rampant circulation of spurious seeds has become a cause for concern to farmers, across the State. The sporadic incidents of law enforcement agencies seizing tonnes of spurious seeds at various places in the State underlines the vulnerability of farmers.

Due to lack of seed production and the absence of proper government control over private seed companies, abundant stocks of spurious seeds in colourful packets are entering the markets without any trouble. Meanwhile, farmers’ organisations allege that the agriculture officials are not collecting random seed samples for quality check.

On Tuesday, Suryapet police seized a major consignment of spurious seeds weighing over three tonnes. Even after getting caught, several companies continue to return to the markets the very next season with the same quality of seeds. Though the Chief Minister has directed the officials to crack the whip on seed scammers, the actions seem to be a bare minimum.

In the late 90s, the then State government used to produce cotton and chilli seeds. However, now the farmers are forced to completely depend on private seed companies.It is estimated that cotton will be cultivated in around 75 lakh acres, across Telangana, this Kharif season. However, the State government is not keen on arranging seeds. As a result, ryots are left with no other option but to buy whatever comes in their way. 

Ravi Kannekanti, convener of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, points out that, as per rules, seed companies must collect details, including the quantity of seeds, and submit the same to the government. “Though, it was mandated by the Seed Act, the private companies are not following the norms, and the government is silent over the practice.”When contacted, the Director of Telangana State Seeds Certification Agency, Dr K Keshavulu, said that the State government has zero tolerance towards spurious seeds issue.

UNAUTHORISED SEEDS WORTH Rs 47 LAKH SEIZED
Warangal: The agriculture officials and local police seized unauthorised chilli seeds worth `47 lakh at Narsampet, on Wednesday. The seeds, stored without any valid permission, were seized from Akhila Nama Seeds and Pesticides

