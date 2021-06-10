STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Owner of Geeta Bhavan Hotel attacked

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a shocking incident, Vasanthi, 55, the owner of Geeta Bhavan Udupi Hotel, was attacked by some unidentified persons at her residence near the Telangana Chowk in Karimnagar, in the early hours of Wednesday.  

According to police, the woman had just woken up and was taking a walk inside her compound when a few unidentified persons, who entered the premises by jumping the wall, attacked her. When she shouted for help, the assailants fled the spot. She suffered neck and abdominal injuries and was immediately shifted to hospital. Her condition is stable now.

It may be mentioned here that her husband, Rajiv Shetty, the former owner of the Geetha Bhavan Hotel, had died a few years ago of cardiac arrest. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. They also questioned her maids and others. According to sources, the CCTV cameras at her house have been defunct since the past few days. 

