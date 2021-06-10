STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharmila invites ‘scared’ Eatala to join her party

She said the door of the YSR Telangana Party is open for Eatela Rajender.

Published: 10th June 2021

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that former minister Eatala Rajender is joining BJP as he was scared of the cases filed against him. She said filing cases against the leaders who leave the ruling TRS party and join the BJP has become the new normal. 

She said the door of the YSR Telangana Party is open for Eatela Rajender. Sharmila made these comments at a preparatory meeting on Wednesday that was held for the launch of the party on July 8. Addressing the meeting, Sharmila said that she is going to launch her party for the welfare of the State. She said that karyakartas (party workers) will be given the highest priority in her party. 

She also said that the suggestions of karyakartas, calling them the interface between leader and people, will be the constitution of the party. Sharmila asked her karyakartas to reach out to each household in the next 30 days to conduct a survey on the needs of each section of the society. She said that the agenda of her party will be written by the people. She has asked the poor, youth, graduates, intellectuals, lawyers, industrialists, veterans and political analysts in the State to send their suggestions on reach@realyssharmila.com

