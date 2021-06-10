State govt will purchase jowar: Harish

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Wednesday, said that though the purchase of jowar crop will put an additional burden of about Rs 250 crore on Telangana, the State government has decided to go forward with the procurement of the produce to ensure the welfare of farmers. Meanwhile, he urged the authorities to make sure that traders and brokers from neighbouring States don’t enter the State to sell sorghum. On Wednesday, he conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate, after inaugurating a diagnostic centre at Sangareddy Government Hospital.