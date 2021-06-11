31-year-old man goes missing, Telangana villagers suspect sorcery

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 31-year-old man, Chimala Satish, went missing under suspicious circumstances from his residence at Upparapalli village of Chennaraopet mandal, on Thursday. Meanwhile, the villagers suspect that it might be a case of sorcery since his family members found turmeric, kumkuma and rangoli near the cot he was sleeping in.

According to police, they have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Satish’s mother Ilamma. “On Wednesday night, Saitsh slept in the cot in front of our house. At around 4 am on Thursday, I went outside to wake him up. However, I couldn’t find Satish. Meanwhile, I spotted turmeric, kumkuma, rangoli, red chillies, coal powder and lines of white powder near the cot. I immediately shouted for help, hearing which the neighbours rushed to our house. They helped me contact the police,” Ilamma said.