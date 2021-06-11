Asaduddin Owaisi thanks KTR for Bholakpur development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP and Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday expressed his gratitude to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao for sanctioning around Rs 25 crore for upgradation of sewerage and water pipelines in Bholakpur, the works on which are now nearing completion. During the virtual launch ceremony of a book titled ‘Muslims in Telangana’, the MP recalled that the issue related to Bholakpur’s contaminated water was brought to the notice of Rama Rao during 2018 Assembly elections.

“I am thankful to KTR for sanctioning Rs 12.5 cr for sewerage line improvement, which is completed and around Rs 12 cr for water pipeline, which is nearing completion,” he said in his keynote address. While discussing the contents of the book, Owaisi refuted the argument that Telangana’s Muslim youth lost hope but accepted that there was ‘anxiety and fear’. “They (Muslim youth) are not embarrassed and do not consider themselves as victims. But they see themselves as survivors,” he added.

The ceremony was presided over by G Sudhir, former Chair, Commissioner of Inquiry, Government of Telangana. Sudhir is also one of the editors of the book, M A Bari, Amir Ullah Khan and Abdul Shaban being the others.