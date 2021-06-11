Eatala set to lose bypoll, says Gutha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders are pulling up their socks ahead of the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, former chairman of the Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy said: “The TRS will be in power in the State for 20 more years.”

Stating that former minister Eatala Rajender has ruined his political future, he said, “There are no murders in politics, only suicides.” He recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had given utmost importance to Rajender in both the party and the government. He alleged that Rajender was joining the BJP only to protect his illegal properties.