1,707 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,707 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the Statewide caseload beyond 6 lakh. The State has till date seen 6,00,318 cases of the virus. On the same day, 2,493 individuals were discharged, taking the active caseload to 22,759 cases. The intensity of the pandemic continues to remain high in a few districts such as Nalgonda, Khammam and Kothugudem. These three districts reported 147, 124 and 95 cases respectively, which is really high considering their small and relatively rural population. Meanwhile, GHMC limits reported 158 cases. On the day, the State also witnessed 16 deaths, taking the toll to 3,456.