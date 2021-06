By Express News Service

ADILABAD: 44 persons fell sick due to food poisoning at Thadiathnoor village in Narnoor mandal here on Friday. Four were shifted to RIMS for better treatment, while the others were shifted to the Narnoor PHC.

The villagers had attended a function on Thursday evening, where they consumed chappati and mango juice. They fell sick on Friday morning. DMHO K Manohar visited the patients at the hospital.