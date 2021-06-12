8-year-old sloth bear rescued in Jangaon

By Express News Service

JANGAON/ WARANGAL : An 8-year-old female sloth bear was rescued by forest officers in Warangal Urban district on Friday. The bear had strayed into Himmathnagar village in Zaffergadh mandal in Jangaon district. It took Forest Department officials and a rescue team from Kakatiya Zoo an hour to capture the animal.

According to Warangal Urban Forest Range Officer (RFO) P Bikshapathi, after villagers noticed the bear, they immediately informed the local police, who in turn informed the Forest Department. But, as soon as the team tried to tranquilize the bear, it climbed a tree. They were fiannly able to catch it after an hour and release it into Thatikonda forest area.

Six-foot-long python caught at Hanamkonda

Warangal Urban district forest officials rescued a 6-footlong python at Parimala Colony in Hanamkonda on Friday. Speaking to Express, FRO P Bikshapathi said that Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) sanitation workers noticed the python resting in an open area at the colony. The snake tried to slip away but the sanitation workers and residents kept an eye on it until the rescue team from Kakatiya Zoo reached the spot. It was finally caught and released into a forest area.