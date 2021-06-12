STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

8-year-old sloth bear rescued in Jangaon

According to Warangal Urban Forest Range Officer (RFO) P Bikshapathi, after villagers noticed the bear, they immediately informed the local police.

Published: 12th June 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials hold a python at Parimala Colony in Hanamkonda on Friday; the female sloth bear that was rescued at Zaffergadh mandal in Jangaon district.

An 8-year-old female sloth bear was rescued by forest officers. (L) Forest officials hold a python at Parimala Colony in Hanamkonda on Friday. (R)

By Express News Service

JANGAON/ WARANGAL : An 8-year-old female sloth bear was rescued by forest officers in Warangal Urban district on Friday. The bear had strayed into Himmathnagar village in Zaffergadh mandal in Jangaon district. It took Forest Department officials and a rescue team from Kakatiya Zoo an hour to capture the animal.

According to Warangal Urban Forest Range Officer (RFO) P Bikshapathi, after villagers noticed the bear, they immediately informed the local police, who in turn informed the Forest Department. But, as soon as the team tried to tranquilize the bear, it climbed a tree. They were fiannly able to catch it after an hour and release it into Thatikonda forest area.

Six-foot-long python caught at Hanamkonda

Warangal Urban district forest officials rescued a 6-footlong python at Parimala Colony in Hanamkonda on Friday. Speaking to Express, FRO P Bikshapathi said that Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) sanitation workers noticed the python resting in an open area at the colony. The snake tried to slip away but the sanitation workers and residents kept an eye on it until the rescue team from Kakatiya Zoo reached the spot. It was finally caught and released into a forest area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
warangal Telangana
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp