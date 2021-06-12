Telangana sarpanch gets swab stuck in nose during Covid-19 test

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Things didn’t go as per plan for a sarpanch at Venkatraopalli village in Ramadugu mandal as a nasal swab stick broke inside his nose and remained stuck there during a Covid-19 test drive. Health workers immediately shifted the man, Javvaji Shekar, to a private ENT hospital in Karimnagar.

After conducting various scans and medical tests at the hospital, the swab stick was finally removed from his nasal canal through endoscopic methods. Meanwhile, as new of the freak incident spread in the village, many people in the area started panicking about having their nasal swabs taken. The authorities had to explain to them the importance of going through with the Covid- 19 test and that the whole incident was a freak accident.