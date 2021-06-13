STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
80,000 constables, sub-inspectors appointed since 2014: Telangana Home Minister

He said that the Police Department’s efforts at maintaining peace and security in the State were commendable.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (Photo| ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Stating that the strengthening of the Police Department is a matter of priority for the Telangana government, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that the law and order situation in the State has improved over the last seven years. The Home Minister inaugurated a police station at Sangareddy on Saturday, which was constructed at a cost of  Rs 1 crore. 

He said that the Police Department’s efforts at maintaining peace and security in the State were commendable. “Since the formation of Telangana, around 80,000 police constables and sub-inspectors have been appointed in the State in two phases. Another 20,000 appointments would be made this year,” the Home Minister said. 

Mahmood Ali added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the strengthening of the Police Department. He said that the State government has installed several CCTV cameras to control crime. “As much as 70 per cent of CCTV cameras in the country are located in our State,” Mahmood Ali said.

 The Home Minister lauded the police for being available to the public at all times and providing security to all. “Amid the raging pandemic, the police personnel have shown their true grit and might. Their efforts to control Covid-19 by putting their lives at risk proves their perseverance and dedication,” he said.

