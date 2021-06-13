Heavy rains likely in many parts of Telangana today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts on Sunday. This applies to districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban).

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur on Monday as well in isolated parts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapally and Bhupalpally districts. Thunderstorms have also been predicted at isolated places across the State in the next two days.

In the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, many places received light to moderate rains, with the highest levels (67.3 mm) recorded at Bhoraj in Adilabad. However, on Saturday, the maximum temperatures across the State remained 2 to 7 degree Celsius below normal. The highest temperature recorded in the State as per IMD was 37 degree Celsius at Nalgonda.