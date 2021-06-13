STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hungry Karimnagar dogs attacking masked pedestrians as lockdown drags on

Stray dogs have been attacking both pedestrians and bicycle riders wearing a mask.

Published: 13th June 2021 08:11 AM

Stray dogs scrounge for food on a street in Karimnagar

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Stray dogs in Karimnagar are attacking people wearing a mask, as they are in an irritable state due to food having become scarce during the lockdown. Veterinary Department doctors say it is currently the breeding season for dogs, making them more aggressive than usual.

Stray dogs have been attacking both pedestrians and bicycle riders wearing a mask. “Whenever a pack of dogs appears, we now remove our masks and caps to avoid their attack,” said Kranthi Kumar, a resident. 
Since the imposition of the lockdown, dogs have been unable to get food from the streets of from vicinity of hotels — their usual sources.

Deputy Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department Bandari Narender told Express that at garbage dumps, dogs are fighting each other over leftover food, and this aggression is diverting towards the humans too. To avoid being attacked, he advised pedestrians and motorists to not do anything which could irk dogs. 

As part of its animal birth control drive since July 2020, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has neutered and administered rabies vaccine to 1,960 stray dogs until now. For pet dogs, vaccination is being continued at the veterinary hospital, Narender said. The Deputy Director added that it was the responsibility of the respective grama panchyats and municipalities to take care of stray animals.

