STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Measures against spurious seeds pay off as sale declines in Telangana

Sale of fake seeds on a decline in TS, focus now on repeat offenders from Andhra and Maha: Agriculture Minister

Published: 13th June 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and DGP M Mahender Reddy at a meeting in Rangareddy on Saturday

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and DGP M Mahender Reddy at a meeting in Rangareddy on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The sale of spurious seeds in the State has declined considerably on account of the raids conducted by the special task force teams of the Police and Agriculture Departments, said Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy on Saturday.

In a meeting with DGP M Mahender Reddy and other officials, Niranjan Reddy said he was satisfied with the efforts of the two departments in mitigating the spurious seed menace in Telangana. 

The police have registered 209 cases against 320 persons and seized 6,511 quintals of spurious seeds so far this year. Four persons have been detained under the PD Act, said Mahender Reddy.

The Agriculture Minister said that most of the repeat offenders were from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. He told officials that their focus must be on such offenders and not innocent farmers.

“Do not register cases against farmers for small mistakes that can be rectified and avoided. Educate dealers and manufacturing companies about mistakes that can be corrected. Strict action should be taken against anyone who commits the same mistakes, causing losses to farmers,” Niranjan Reddy said.

 “The measures taken by the Police Department have helped significantly reduce the sale of spurious seeds in the State. PD Act should also be invoked against habitual offenders who transport and sell spurious seeds from other States. Detailed reports on the experiences, observations and suggestions encountered during the enforcement of spurious seed prevention are necessary in dealing with the menace more effectively,” said the DGP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana agriculture
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp