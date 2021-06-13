STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Village mourns loss of 80-year-old visually challenged teacher

Even though Narayan Rao retired as a government school teacher in 2004, his generosity and service to society continued even after that.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nagulavancha Narayan Rao, an 80-year-old visually challenged retired teacher from Thurkapally village in Nalgonda district, passed away due to Covid-related ailments on Saturday. Many people, who were touched by his kindness, mourned his passing.

Even though Narayan Rao retired as a government school teacher in 2004, his generosity and service to society continued even after that. He was known for helping over 1,000 people from different castes financially and he also helped people from different communities get married. 

He also helped many poor and physically sick people from Nalgonda and other parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh seek treatment from his own expense to undertake travel to various government hospitals in Hyderabad. 

Narayan Rao was well-respected in the Velama community for his services. Pusukuri Shrikanth, Secretary of All India Velama Association, and Ponugoti Chokka Rao, General Secretary of All India Confederation of the Blind, mourned Narayan Rao’s demise and paid their tributes on Saturday. Recalling his association, Chokka Rao said that Narayan Rao used to live by the motto of turning everyday struggles into everyday greatness.

