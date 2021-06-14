Cooperate in land survey for MRF: Kamalakar to residents

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after MAUD minister KT Rama Rao held a review meeting on the Manair River Front (MRF) in Hyderabad, BC Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka and Mayor Y Sunil Rao visited the proposed site along with officials from US-based infra company AECOM, on Sunday.

After inspecting the site and cable bridge, Kamalakar requested the people on both sides of the river to cooperate with the government during the land survey for acquisition.

Around 150 metres of land on both sides of the river is required for MRF.Kamalakar expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who, the former said, has a special affection for Karimnagar.