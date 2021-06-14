STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karimnagar family finds their 'Curious George'

Mentioning that the monkey accepts any kind of food, be it cooked or fruits, without any complaint, Swaroopa says that she considers the primate their guest.

Published: 14th June 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Dandu Swaroopa’s daughter feeds a monkey that has been visiting their house for the past three months, at Molangur village in Shankarapatnam mandal

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Though the saying goes “dogs are humans’ best friend”, same can be said of the relation between monkeys and humans if one goes by the experience of a farmer and family living at Molangur village in Shankarapatnam. For Dandu Swaroopa, the day begins by feeding a monkey and its infants, who further visit the house twice more every day.

Swaroopa says: “Molangur is known for monkey menace. Scores of primates live in and around the renowned Molangur Fort and many of them usually create nuisance for the local residents. However, our friend is different. She, along with her kids, visit us thrice a day for food. Neither do they create any ruckus, nor enter our house. She will just wait for us on the compound wall. If we don’t come out, she will keep encircling our place until she gets food. She has been our friend for the past three months.”

Mentioning that the monkey accepts any kind of food, be it cooked or fruits, without any complaint, Swaroopa says that she considers the primate their guest. Express also learnt that the Karimnagar Curious George never visits any other house in the area and that Swaroopa is her “The Man with the Yellow Hat”.
“We start panicking if she doesn’t come on time. She and her kids have become a part of our lives now,” says Swaroopa’s daughter. Meanwhile, this unusual friendship has become a talking point in the village and many of their neighbours now even wait to see the little ape get food from Swaroopa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Karimnagar
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp