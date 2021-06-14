Karimnagar family finds their 'Curious George'

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Though the saying goes “dogs are humans’ best friend”, same can be said of the relation between monkeys and humans if one goes by the experience of a farmer and family living at Molangur village in Shankarapatnam. For Dandu Swaroopa, the day begins by feeding a monkey and its infants, who further visit the house twice more every day.

Swaroopa says: “Molangur is known for monkey menace. Scores of primates live in and around the renowned Molangur Fort and many of them usually create nuisance for the local residents. However, our friend is different. She, along with her kids, visit us thrice a day for food. Neither do they create any ruckus, nor enter our house. She will just wait for us on the compound wall. If we don’t come out, she will keep encircling our place until she gets food. She has been our friend for the past three months.”

Mentioning that the monkey accepts any kind of food, be it cooked or fruits, without any complaint, Swaroopa says that she considers the primate their guest. Express also learnt that the Karimnagar Curious George never visits any other house in the area and that Swaroopa is her “The Man with the Yellow Hat”.

“We start panicking if she doesn’t come on time. She and her kids have become a part of our lives now,” says Swaroopa’s daughter. Meanwhile, this unusual friendship has become a talking point in the village and many of their neighbours now even wait to see the little ape get food from Swaroopa.