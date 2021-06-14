Police bust party with 67 guests in Telangana's Kadthal; birthday boy on the run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of 67 people was warned by the Kadthal police, Cyberabad jurisdiction, for celebrating a birthday party at a farmhouse while violating lockdown norms in the midnight hours of Saturday. The cops seized a copious amount of alcohol and sound systems used in the celebration.

The main accused Varun Goud threw his birthday party at the farmhouse belonging to K Bharat, who was also an organiser, in the outskirts of Kadthal and invited his friends. Alcohol, mainly beer, and a sound system were arranged for the invitees.

The police were alerted while patrolling with the loud music and interrupted their large gathering. They found 47 bottles of beer. The group owned up to their mistake and were released after a stern warning. The three organisers were apprehended and sent to custody, while Varun is still absconding.

Sundaraiah, Circle Inspector, Kadthal police station, said, “43 male friends and 20 female friends and close relatives of the birthday boy Varun Goud were seen at the party. He hosted the bash along with three organisers, K Bharat, Zeeshan Ali Khan and Anvesh. Varun is still on the run.”