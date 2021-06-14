STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government to e-auction 13 prime plots in Kokapet, Khanamet

Through e-auctioning of plots, the HMDA is expecting to raise anywhere between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore through 13 plots spread over of 64.93 acres of land.

Published: 14th June 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On behalf of the State government, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) are all set for mega e-auctioning of 13 prime plots in Kokapet and Khanamet. The layout is named as ‘Neopolis Layout’. 

Through e-auctioning of plots, the HMDA is expecting to raise anywhere between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore through 13 plots spread over of 64.93 acres of land. The HMDA has put up its eight plots (49.91 acres) in Kokapet and five plots in Khanamet (15.01 acres) belonging to TSIIC for auctioning. 

The e-auctioning of Kokapet plots will be held on July 15 while Khanamet plots will be on July 16.  The amount that will be realised from e-auction will be handed over to the State government. The move to auction the  government lands comes after the State Cabinet directed concerned departments to take immediate action on the sale of vacant government lands.

HMDA has spent Rs 300 crore towards infrastructure development for plots in ‘Neopolis Layout’. The project highlights include 100 per cent clear assured title of the government land, absolute ownership of the land, time-bound fast-track approvals in single window, unlimited FSI, multiple use zone for office space, IT, residential, institutional, commercial and mixed use.

Congress blasts decision

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) resolved to fight against the State government’s decision to auction land parcels to raise exchequer. Besides taking up the issue with Governor, the Congress will be educating people about how the decision could increase burden on each citizen. 

Speaking to the media, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held that the State government was already in neck deep in terms of barrowings. Moreover, while requesting Centre to increase Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit, KCR is forcing everyone to pay the price for his misgovernance. 

“If this continues, Telangana will have a burden of credit to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore in the next two years,” he explained. “We will stop the government from auctioning the lands. We demand the government to come up with a white paper on borrowings and land sales till now,” he said.

The CLP leader also said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is not from the State and would barely have any kind of attachment with the State’s assets. He cautioned those who has intention to buy lands and held that if the Congress comes to power it would retrieve whatever is lost.

