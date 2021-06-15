STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha Encounter movie: Telangana HC allows parents two weeks to contest censor board nod

The girl's parents moved the court against Ram Gopal Varma contending that the film would bring disrepute to the family.

Filmmaker RaFilmmaker Ram Gopal Varmam Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday asked the producers of controversial movie, Disha Encounter, not to release it for two weeks though they had the Censor Board's clearance.

The direction is meant to allow the girl's parents enough time to move the court against the Censor Board's action. for clearing the movie. They moved the court against Ram Gopal Varma contending that the film would bring disrepute to the family.

However, Anand Chandra and Anurag, submitted to the court that they were the director and producer respectively of the film and not Varma. They apprised the court that the Censor Board had given an A certificate to the film on April 16.

The film’s release was delayed because of COVID-19, they said. Disposing the petition, the court asked the producer to hold back the release by two weeks so that girl's parents could challenge the Censor Board. The High Court rejected the producer’s plea to allow them to hold the release for only one week. They also submitted to the court that film’s title has been changed to Asha Encounter.

