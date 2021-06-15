One year after his death, statue of Galwan martyr Col Santosh Babu comes up in hometown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday unveiled the statue of Colonel B Santosh Babu in Suryapet town. The 37-year-old Army officer died during the India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15, 2020.

As assured by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao last year, the government installed the late Colonel's statue in his hometown. Santosh Babu's wife Santoshi too was present. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and other leaders attended the programme.

Santosh Babu's wife Santoshi was appointed as a Deputy Collector in Telangana.

The state government last year provided financial assistance of Rs 4 crore to Santosh Babu's wife and Rs 1 crore to the parents of Santosh Babu.