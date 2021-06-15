STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RIMS-Adilabad using expired drugs, say kin of patients

A patient's son said that the nurse on duty distributed vials to patients before the injection was given and expiry date on the vials was reportedly January 2021.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

RIMS Hospital

RIMS Hospital in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Family members of patients have alleged that medical staffers at the RIMS administered expired Ceftriaxone injections to a few in-patients. Gaurishanker Sharma, a resident of Adilabad town, was admitted to the hospital on June 9.

His son Kailash Sharma said that the nurse on duty distributed vials to patients before the injection was given. The expiry date on the vials was reportedly January, 2021.

Sharma said that other patients also found that medicine was way past its expiry date and informed the nurses. Following this, the nurses threw the vials out of the window. "If I had not checked the expiry date, they would have given the injection to my father. Who would be responsible for the lives of patients? They gave jabs to patients in the morning also, at that time we did not know about it," he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, RIMS Director B Baliram Naik said that all medicines in the drug store have validity till 2023 and beyond. He said that based on instructions of Collector Sikta Patnaik, a probe committee had been set up to look into the incident. Action would be taken based on the committee’s report.

