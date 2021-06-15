Telangana government launches Revv Up for AI startups to solve tough business problems

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Year of AI 2020 initiative, the Telangana government launched the Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (TAIM) accelerator programme Revv Up, which is exclusively designed for growth-stage artificial intelligence (AI) startups.

The vision of T-AIM is to develop Telangana as a global hub for AI startups. Revv Up, which will begin its first cohort in July this year, is another step towards making Telangana and Hyderabad a global destination for AI and other emerging technologies.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and IT), said that the accelerator programme would be a torchbearer for future AI accelerators in the country. We are excited that NASSCOM will execute the envisioned strategy of T-AIM to identify and promote innovative and impactful AI solutions to solve real-world problems, he added.

The Revv Up accelerator will provide the opportunity for startups to solve tough business problems in collaboration with the government and industry.

Selected startups will receive mentorship from industry experts and technology and IP support to build a scalable business around their AI-based product or service. The program is aimed at growth-stage AI startups that are based in Hyderabad or intending to set up their facility in the city. T-AIM encourages startups that have a strong AI use case to apply.

