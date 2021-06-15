STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana is a safe investment destination, says IT minister KT Rama Rao

Rao said that the government will provide all assistance to the Saudi companies interested in investing in these sectors.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hard selling Telangana as a safe and popular investment destination, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the Saudi companies to take advantage of the opportunities the State offers.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 'Telangana Investment Meet', organised by Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia, Rama Rao said that Telangana is an attractive destination for investments and has already been able to attract huge investments from several countries and world's top-ranked institutions in the past seven years.

The State has already attracted over USD 22 billion of investments, thereby providing 1.5 million direct jobs, the Minister said. While stating that the State is trying to attract large scale investments in sectors like IT, pharma, life sciences, aerospace, defence, renewable energy and food processing, he said that the government will provide all assistance to the Saudi companies interested in investing in these sectors.

While thanking Saudi ambassador for organising the meeting with an aim to strengthen Telangana’s trade ties with the kingdom, he said this initiative will introduce investment opportunities and government policies in the State to the companies in Saudi.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Asaf Saeed said that Telangana is one of the youngest States in the country but has achieved excellent industrial progress over the last five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Investment Meet Telangana KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp