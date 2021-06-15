Telangana minister KT Rama Rao comes to rescue of COVID-19 victim's kids

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
According to sources, the Minister came to know about the plight of the children through Twitter.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL/KHAMMAM: MAUD minister KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of three children whose father died of COVID-19 recently at Ogulapur in Malyala mandal, on Monday. The deceased person has been identified as Bushi Sattaiah (44), who worked in one of the Gulf countries. According to sources, the Minister came to know about the plight of the children through Twitter.

Responding to a tweet by one of their neighbours, Rama Rao said that the government will take care of the children and directed the Jagtial Collector to take necessary steps to this regard. Immediately after Rama Rao's response, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar visited the house of the children and gave them Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance. Soon after getting the assurance, the children thanked the MAUD Minister.

Minister meets Khammam Mayor, Deputy Mayor

In another development, Minister Rama Rao directed the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Khammam to work hard and ensure the development of the city. Mayor P Neeraja and Deputy Mayor Fathima Johara, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, called on Rama Rao in Hyderabad, on Monday.

REVIVAL OF NETANNAKU CHEYUTHA

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government is all set to revive "Netannaku Cheyutha", the saving schemes for handloom workers, Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that around 34,000 weavers would benefit from the scheme.

During a review, he said: "All weavers can avail the scheme. While weavers contribute 8 per cent of their wages, the government would contribute double that amount."

