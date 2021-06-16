STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cotton seed purchase trends in line with Telangana government’s agriculture strategy

Telangana has allotted Rs 71 crore for seed subsidy, which should have applied to soya bean and green manure seeds.

Published: 16th June 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Cotton farmers, farmers

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The agricultural trends for Vaanakalam-2021 indicate an increase in demand for cotton seeds among farmers, which is in line with the State government’s strategy of expanding the area under cultivation for cotton from 60 lakh acres in 2020 to 70 lakh acres in 2021.

Data released by the Agriculture Department shows that out of the total 1,07,21,936 quintal cotton seeds positioned (available) in the private market, sale of 47,55,573 quintal seeds was recorded as on June 13.
After cotton, the government plans to push for paddy cultivation in 41 lakh acres (reduced from 53 lakh acres last year), red gram in 20 lakh (increased from 10 lakh acres last year), maize in 2.25 lakh, green gram in 1.5 lakh and soya bean in 1.3 lakh acres. Black gram cultivation in 47,000 acres, groundnut in 39,000 acres and castor in 23,000 acres are also being encouraged across the State. The government is estimating crop cultivation in 1.40 crore acres in total. 

The State has allotted Rs 71 crore for seed subsidy, which should have applied to soya bean and green manure seeds. However, due to non-availability of soya bean seeds, according to Deputy Director of Agriculture Shiva Prasad, 1,70,217 quintal Dhaincha, 35,241 quintal Sunhemp and 4,761 quintal Pillipesara seeds were being made available this season to cover an extent of 12,52,037 acres of land.

Out of the total positioned 1,75,353 quintal seeds of green manure, 1,53,947 quintal have been sold through the outlets setup in every mandal supervised by agricultural and extension officers, where the farmer can procure them through an online registry system. K Vijaya Kumar, Additional Director of Agriculture, said that the seeds subsidised by the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) and other subsidy schemes were under ‘reallocation process’ and a district-wise break-up was being done to identify the beneficiaries. 

Fertiliser allotment

K Vijaya Kumar, Additional Director of Agriculture, pointed out that the Centre would allot fertilisers on a monthly basis, considering the previous year’s consumption pattern and new cropping patterns.

