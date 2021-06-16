Dignity to the departed: Sarpanch provides cremation service in Telangana

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

JAGTIAL: It’s not unusual for elected representatives to forget the promises that they make before coming to power, but not Thandriyala village sarpanch Gadila Ganga Prasad. The sarpanch, after being elected, could not see Covid-affected bodies being neglected and therefore, started providing cremation services in Kathalapur mandal, and four nearby mandals.

Once Prasad gets a call, he, along with sanitation workers, travel to the place in his vehicle to perform the cremation. So far, the sarpanch has performed cremation of 32 Covid-affected bodies. “One day, four persons had died of Covid in the village. Their bodies had arrived from Hyderabad and everyone, including the family members, hesitated to receive them. Therefore, I started the cremation service to provide a dignified cremation to these bodies,” said Prasad.

He purchases PPE kits and sanitisers with his own money. Recognising his services, several organisation are now willing to provide monetary donations and PPE kits to the Prasad. The sarpanch is also paying for nutritious food provided to Covid patients at the isolation centre in the village. Prasad is also providing food to home quarantined patients to their door step.

He was motivated to help out people after he saw his brother suffering when he was Covid-positive. Prasad has also ensured oxygen facility at the village isolation centre.