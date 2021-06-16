Murmurs of new district abound in Huzurabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Speculations are rife that on the occasion of PV Narasimha Rao Jayanthi, the state government will carve out a new district and name it after the former prime minister.

There are also speculations that Huzurabad may be included in the Warangal Urban district and be made the district headquarters, so as to help the TRS in the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll.

When new districts were created earlier, leaders and people from Huzurabad had also demanded in vain for the same. Until now, there is no clarity from the government regarding formation of a new district.

But political leaders of Huzurabad are expecting an announcement on the issue on PV Narasimha Rao Jayanthi on June 28.

Meanwhile, there is a also a demand for Husnabad to be made the headquarters of the new district as Vangara, the birthplace of Narasimha Rao, is close to this town.