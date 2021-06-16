PRLIS oustees try to obstruct project works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that they have not been paid any compensation for their lands, the oustees of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) tried to obstruct the ongoing project works in Anjanagiri village of Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday.

A tense situation prevailed in the village as the local farmers stopped the tippers carrying construction material from reaching the project area. Soon, police reached the spot and dispersed the agitating farmers, some of whom were also taken into custody. The farmers claimed that around 110 families are yet to receive any compensation for alienating their lands while around 199 families are still waiting for allotment of lands promised by the government.

The oustees from Vadde gudiselu, Anjanagiri, Sunnapu Thanda and another hamlet claimed that 117 families were shown land to construct houses in inaccessible areas. They urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to intervene in the matter and to ensure that proper compensation is paid to them.