Vexed with apathy of govt officials, Mallannasagar oustees approach SHRC

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a major development, the Mallannasagar oustees approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), on Wednesday, and filed a complaint stating that they have not received the promised R&R package yet. Pointing out that only a few families that gave up their houses and lands have received proper compensation so far, the oustees of Vemulaghat village stated that the officials were causing them troubles, apparently, for approaching the High Court seeking intervention.

Mentioning that the officials began paying compensation for those families that would be displaced by the Mallannasagar reservoir back in 2016, the oustees stated that the authorities have not expedited the process yet.

Though the government had promised that single men and women, and those who crossed 18 years would get the benefits of the R&R package, they too are being neglected, the oustees said and added that the government was behaving in a kind of vindictive manner against those who filed a petition in the HC. The oustees of Vemulaghat village also pointed out that the officials were trying to evict them forcibly and demolish their properties, despite HC orders against this.