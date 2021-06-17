ZPTC’s audio clip supporting sand miners goes viral

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The pink party has landed in yet another controversy in Warangal (Urban) district, after an audio clip went viral recently. In the audio clip, a voice alleged to be that of a TRS MLC’s sister can be heard threatening a woman tahsildar of dire consequences for obstructing illegal sand mining in the latter’s area of Lokiya thanda under Sodashapalli village in Velair mandal. Apart from threatening, the caller was also heard demanding that the tahsildar and the revenue inspector (RI) release the earthmovers which were seized from a mining site.

When the conversation reached the peak point, the woman went further ahead and stated that her orders were equivalent to those issued by Warangal TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. Rajeshwar Reddy’s sister Chada Saritha is the ZPTC of Velair and is a native of Mallikudurla village in Velair mandal. According to sources, the crackdown was carried out late on Tuesday night, after the revenue officials received information from Velair MPP K Sami Reddy, who learnt about this from locals. The seized earthmovers were shifted to the MRO office.

On Wednesday, a woman who introduced herself as Chada Saritha contacted the MRO and demanded that the officials release the vehicles. When MRO T Vijay Lakshmi said that the vehicles can be released only after the owner(s) paid fine, the caller asserted that she (the ZPTC) gave them permission to take up mining in the area.

She also said that she will contact and TRS MLC Rajeshwar Reddy and get further offers to this regard. The MRO told Express that after informing the Collector, the revenue officials released the vehicles. Meanwhile, later in the day, MRO T Vijay Lakshmi was transferred from Velair mandal by the Collector without any prior notice. When contacted, Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu was not available for comment.