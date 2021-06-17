STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

ZPTC’s audio clip supporting sand miners goes viral

When the conversation reached the peak point, the woman went further ahead and stated that her orders were equivalent to those issued by Warangal TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

Published: 17th June 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The pink party has landed in yet another controversy in Warangal (Urban) district, after an audio clip went viral recently. In the audio clip, a voice alleged to be that of a TRS MLC’s sister can be heard threatening a woman tahsildar of dire consequences for obstructing illegal sand mining in the latter’s area of Lokiya thanda under Sodashapalli village in Velair mandal. Apart from threatening, the caller was also heard demanding that the tahsildar and the revenue inspector (RI) release the earthmovers which were seized from a mining site.

When the conversation reached the peak point, the woman went further ahead and stated that her orders were equivalent to those issued by Warangal TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. Rajeshwar Reddy’s sister Chada Saritha is the ZPTC of Velair and is a native of Mallikudurla village in Velair mandal. According to sources, the crackdown was carried out late on Tuesday night, after the revenue officials received information from Velair MPP K Sami Reddy, who learnt about this from locals. The seized earthmovers were shifted to the MRO office.

On Wednesday, a woman who introduced herself as Chada Saritha contacted the MRO and demanded that the officials release the vehicles. When MRO T Vijay Lakshmi said that the vehicles can be released only after the owner(s) paid fine, the caller asserted that she (the ZPTC) gave them permission to take up mining in the area.

She also said that she will contact and TRS MLC Rajeshwar Reddy and get further offers to this regard. The MRO told Express that after informing the Collector, the revenue officials released the vehicles. Meanwhile, later in the day, MRO T Vijay Lakshmi was transferred from Velair mandal by the Collector without any prior notice. When contacted, Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu was not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ZPTC Telangana
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp